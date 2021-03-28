Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Caroline Connellan Sells 717 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total value of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,140 ($27.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £345.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,962.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,761.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,270.65 ($16.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.