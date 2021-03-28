Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after buying an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.31 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.