Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,382 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,512.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $702,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,863,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.61 and a beta of 2.32.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

