Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $24,113,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $35.00 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.