Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

