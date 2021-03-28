Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 88.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

