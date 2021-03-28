Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 137.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $317.59 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $113.80 and a one year high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.88. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

