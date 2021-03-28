Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $251.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.47 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Barclays began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

