Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 252,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 136.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 1,224,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

