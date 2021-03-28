Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $11.78

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 14,692,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,620,064. Zynga has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

