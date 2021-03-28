Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €62.89

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.89 ($73.98).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €55.80 ($65.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €39.94 ($46.99) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

