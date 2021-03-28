Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $14.12

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,539. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

