Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 630.83

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 597 ($7.80).

SGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

SGE traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 607 ($7.93). 2,460,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,708. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 541.60 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 588.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 627.50. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

In other news, insider John Bates bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

