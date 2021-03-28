Brokerages Set Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) PT at €13.44

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.96).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SZU. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SZU stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €14.35 ($16.88). 373,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.15 and its 200-day moving average is €13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

