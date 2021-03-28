Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $72.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 828,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

