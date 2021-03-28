Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $48.67

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 311,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,787 shares of company stock worth $15,898,710 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

