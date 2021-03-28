Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $54.64

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 365,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,186. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $37,011,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

