Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $49.35

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $82,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

