Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Target Price at €45.09

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.09 ($53.05).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

SGO stock traded up €1.35 ($1.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €50.74 ($59.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,963,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.94. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

