Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target at $305.34

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,821,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,508,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.63. The stock had a trading volume of 665,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

