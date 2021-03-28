Brokerages Set Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Target Price at €212.85

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €212.85 ($250.41).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FRA:ALV traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €213.25 ($250.88). 743,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €189.54.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

