Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RPM International by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of RPM International by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

