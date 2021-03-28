Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 809,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,569. The firm has a market cap of $840.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

