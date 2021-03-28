Brian Keith Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $1,248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Keith Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.51 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after acquiring an additional 512,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Lyft by 72.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

