Brendan Sullivan Sells 1,750 Shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) insider Brendan Sullivan sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $15,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RNET stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.55. RigNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 200.81%.

Separately, National Securities downgraded RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RigNet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RigNet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

