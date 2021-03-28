Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s current price.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Brainsway has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

