Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$132.60 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$215.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

