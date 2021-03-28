Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$246.55.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$225.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$132.60 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$224.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$215.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

