BOLT Market Cap Hits $17.26 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and $1.32 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.05 or 0.00625387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00023246 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.