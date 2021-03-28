Bob’s Repair Trading Up 198.7% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $31,001.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 198.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.11 or 0.00610667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024092 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

