Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $542,689.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

