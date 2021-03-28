Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 103.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.3%.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

