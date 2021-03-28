BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,770. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

