BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, an increase of 696.7% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,770. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
