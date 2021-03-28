BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 2,985.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:MHD opened at $15.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

