BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 2,985.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE:MHD opened at $15.97 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.