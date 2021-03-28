BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 136,076 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MUA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 37,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,168. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

