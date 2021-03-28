BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

