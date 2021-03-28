BlackRock Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

