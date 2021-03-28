BlackRock Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.57% of Arcimoto worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $205,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $486.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.92.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

