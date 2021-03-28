BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Level One Bancorp worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEVL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

