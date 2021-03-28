BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of ProSight Global worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PROS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in ProSight Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

PROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

