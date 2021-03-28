BlackRock Inc. Acquires 37,175 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gencor Industries news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock worth $168,557. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GENC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

