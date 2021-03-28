BitRewards Hits 1-Day Volume of $143.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 335.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BitRewards has a total market capitalization of $69,499.80 and $143.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003331 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BIT is a token. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRewards

