BitGreen Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $8,938.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00049847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00253120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002689 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014887 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

