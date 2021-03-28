Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,116. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

