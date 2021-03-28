Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 348,376 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.