Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Biome Grow has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

