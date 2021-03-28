Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Biodesix stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $9,656,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

