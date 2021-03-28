BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Upgraded at Maxim Group

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s previous close.

BKYI stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

