Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.49 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Binance USD has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $2.57 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00610294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,483,524,719 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

