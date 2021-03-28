Bilfinger’s (GBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GBF stock opened at €30.90 ($36.35) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.67. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €13.05 ($15.35) and a fifty-two week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

